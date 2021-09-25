Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.67 Million

Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post $255.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.87 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. 205,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $316.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

