Collective Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Collective has a total market cap of $223,692.75 and approximately $190.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Collective has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00121589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.