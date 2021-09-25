Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post sales of $227.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $150.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $899.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $902.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $894.00 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $911.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cohu by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. Cohu has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

