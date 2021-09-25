Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLOV. Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. 15,424,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,277,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 705,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

