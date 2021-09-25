Clarus Group Inc. Purchases 108,503 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,503 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PALC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

