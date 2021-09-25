Clarus Group Inc. Purchases 108,503 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,503 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PALC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.