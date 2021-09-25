CJS Securities Upgrades Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) to Outperform

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CJS Securities currently has $125.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of CLH opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

