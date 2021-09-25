Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

About Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

