Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lowered by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,847,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,651 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.1% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,788,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,711,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

