Citigroup Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.38% of BP Midstream Partners worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.10%.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.