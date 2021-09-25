Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $719.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.