CEVA’s (CEVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.60, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after buying an additional 301,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in CEVA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.