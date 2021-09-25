Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Certara alerts:

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,993. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -112.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,163,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,745,414.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,688,418 shares of company stock valued at $619,839,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.