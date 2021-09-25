Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14. 1,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,003,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

A number of research firms have commented on CERE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 305,824 shares of company stock worth $7,899,412 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

