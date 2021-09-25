Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the third quarter have been stable over the past month. It is likely to benefit from its actions to reduce costs. It should also gain from higher global demand for aluminum, supported by strong manufacturing activities. The company is taking actions to increase production on the back of sustained strength in global aluminum markets. Moreover, it has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, the company faces headwind from higher alumina costs which are expected to hurt margins. The company is also witnessing price inflation across key commodities, most significantly in energy. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 946,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 627,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $9,007,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.