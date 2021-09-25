Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $75.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

