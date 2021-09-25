CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $88,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. 5,379,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,007,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.