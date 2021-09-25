CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 12,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 262,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $625,718,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $42,828,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $3,225,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $74,241,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

