Canopy Growth’s (WEED) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$27.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WEED. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.60.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$17.61 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$17.14 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

