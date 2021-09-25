Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$163.00 at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$162.00 to C$163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.47.

Shares of CNI opened at $115.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

