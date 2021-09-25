Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Calyxt has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calyxt news, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Calyxt by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 52.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Calyxt by 158.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Calyxt by 196.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

