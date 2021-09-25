CalAmp’s (CAMP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 233,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,319. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $359.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 597,304 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 284,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 221,729 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.