Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.60

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.60 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 98.90 ($1.29), with a volume of 44770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

The company has a market cap of £753.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

