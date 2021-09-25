Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.59

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.59 and last traded at $114.21, with a volume of 55231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.91.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

