CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. CAE posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 85,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CAE by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 580,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

