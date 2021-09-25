BWS Financial Initiates Coverage on PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.
PLXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, August 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $553.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.11.
PLx Pharma Company Profile
PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
