BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BTRS were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,714,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,175,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 and have sold 3,715,944 shares worth $43,584,792.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

