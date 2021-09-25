Brokers Issue Forecasts for Saputo Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Desjardins has a “NA” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$32.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.30. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$32.05 and a 52-week high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

