Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target at $139.15

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $100.23. 247,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,209. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royal Gold by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,906,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,294,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.