Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $137.13

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.13.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $127.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

