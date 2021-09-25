Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Target Price at $15.50

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.85. 16,952,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,604,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

