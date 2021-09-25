Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Price Target at $16.38

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGY traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $16.62. 5,707,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,413. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

