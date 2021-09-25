Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target at $20.92

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. Livent has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Livent by 8.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Livent by 26.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Livent by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

