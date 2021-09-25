Brokerages Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 360,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 242,938 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKTX opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.83. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.