Brokerages Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 360,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 242,938 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKTX opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.83. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.