Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $41.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.
About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.