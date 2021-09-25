Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

