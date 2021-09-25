Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.30. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPRO. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,626 shares of company stock worth $42,497,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Open Lending by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,082.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 668,756 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 193.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

LPRO opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

