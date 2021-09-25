Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to announce $358.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.31 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $181.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

