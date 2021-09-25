Brokerages Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post sales of $94.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.10 million and the highest is $94.50 million. Everbridge reported sales of $71.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $363.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $452.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.53 million to $456.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.90.

EVBG stock opened at $162.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average is $135.43.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,917 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.