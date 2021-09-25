Brokerages Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.54 Million

Brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $149.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.98 million and the lowest is $146.10 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $150.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $582.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.90 million to $586.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $587.90 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $598.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%.

RMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

