Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.82 Million

Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce sales of $66.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.43 million. TechTarget posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $266.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $305.25 million, with estimates ranging from $299.12 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,559. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in TechTarget by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TTGT traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 115,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.49 and a beta of 0.86.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.