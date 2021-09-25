Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

SB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,581. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $581.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

