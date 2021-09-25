Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report sales of $113.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.01 million and the lowest is $113.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $103.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $447.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.32 million to $448.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $501.83 million, with estimates ranging from $487.06 million to $516.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 613,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -164.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

