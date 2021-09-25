Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $2.00. Camping World posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

CWH opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 17.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

