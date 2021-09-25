Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.45.

BMY stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

