BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrightView in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for BrightView’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. BrightView’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BV. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

BV stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 2,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 535,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

