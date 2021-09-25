Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $135.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

