Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,684 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

