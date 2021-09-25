Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,491.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 247.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,242.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,291.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

