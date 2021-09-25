BOLT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $76,715.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $5.29 million and $76,715.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00122138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043428 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

