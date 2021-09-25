Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $19.84. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 12,121 shares changing hands.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 3.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.