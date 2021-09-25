BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $874.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $901.07 and its 200-day moving average is $854.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

